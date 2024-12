ADVERTISEMENT

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has renewed its media rights agreement with Sport 24, an IMG-owned live sports channel for the airline and cruise markets, through to 2028.

The partnership will see Sport 24 broadcast the AFC’s competitions on airlines and cruise ships around the world, including the AFC Asian Qualifiers—Road to 26, the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027, AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026 and the AFC Champions League Elite for the 2025-26, 2026-27, 2027-28 and 2028-29 seasons.

Sport 24 can be viewed on more than 600 aircrafts and over 120 cruise ships, including Etihad Airways, Emirates, Turkish Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific, MSC Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Royal Caribbean Cruises and more.

Datuk Seri Windsor John, the AFC general secretary, said: “The AFC is delighted to extend its partnership with Sport 24, which will showcase not only the ever-improving quality of the AFC’s competitions but also expand the reach of Asian football to more audiences.

“We thank Sport 24 for their steadfast belief in the AFC’s world-class competitions, and we are excited to strengthen our partnership with them as we strive to create more memorable moments for our passionate fans and travelers all across the world.”

Richard Wise, senior VP of content and channels at IMG, added: “Football is at the heart of Sport 24’s vast portfolio of live sports, which we deliver to international passengers across airlines and cruise ships throughout the year. We’re delighted to extend our partnership with the AFC to bring its world-class competitions to our global audiences for the next five years.”