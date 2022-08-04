Sport 24 & Premier League Extend Pact

ADVERTISEMENT

Sport 24, IMG’s live sports channel for the airline and cruise line industries, and the Premier League have inked a deal to renew their broadcast partnership for three more years.

Per the extension through the 2024-25 season, Sport 24 will show five games a week, with 35 on Sport 24 Extra, plus weekly previews, reviews and features.

Paul Molnar, Premier League’s chief media officer, said: “The Premier League is delighted to renew our partnership with Sport 24 and IMG for airline and cruise line coverage. We are very pleased that Sport 24 considers the Premier League to be such an important part of its programming mix, and we look forward to working together to bring the excitement of the Premier League to this important audience.”

Richard Wise, senior VP of content and channels for IMG’s media business, said: “The Premier League continues to be the most watched football league in the world and is hugely popular with our audience. We look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship with the Premier League for a further three seasons and bringing world-class football to passengers worldwide.”