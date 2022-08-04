FilmRise Picks Up A Christmas Karen

ADVERTISEMENT

FilmRise has acquired the exclusive worldwide distribution rights to the holiday-themed comedy A Christmas Karen, a modern take on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

Directed by Jon Binkowski and Lisa Enos Smith (Because of Charley), the film tells the story of an entitled, egocentric middle-aged woman whose demanding and inconsiderate nature has alienated her from her neighbors and family. After several instances of displaying her privilege and prejudice on Christmas Eve, she receives an “intervention” by some unconventional spirits who take her on a journey of self-awareness and self-reflection.

A Christmas Karen stars Michele Simms, Meghan Colleen Moroney, Ashley Jones, Rolin Alexis, Leyla Lawrence and Lee Karlinsky.

FilmRise will initially release the Renaissance Entertainment-produced film to select theaters, TVOD and EST platforms in North America in November.

“We look forward to sharing this very clever, comedic twist on Dickens’ classic A Christmas Carol with streaming audiences everywhere,” said Max Einhorn, senior VP of acquisitions and co-productions for FilmRise. “This film represents the type of lighthearted, feel-good, funny entertainment we are looking for as we approach the holiday season.”

Smith said, “Jon and I both agree that while this film shines a harsh light on the lack of civility in our society, it also illuminates the true grace of redemption for a lost soul,” with Binkowski adding, “in a hilarious way!”