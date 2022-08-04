Netflix Extends Creative Partnership with Dark Horse Entertainment

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix and Dark Horse Entertainment have extended their partnership with a new multiyear deal that will continue to provide a first look at both film and TV projects.

Netflix and Dark Horse recently teamed up on the third season of The Umbrella Academy, which in its first four weeks reached the Netflix Global Top 10 in TV in 91 countries with 283.55 million hours viewed (as of July 17).

There are new projects in active development under the Dark Horse Entertainment banner, including the spy thriller Bang!, starring Idris Elba (The Harder They Fall, Concrete Cowboy, Luther) and directed by David Leitch (Bullet Train, Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2).

Also in development, Mind MGMT is a series adaptation of the comic book series by Matt Kindt, with Curtis Gwinn (Stranger Things) set to executive produce.

Additional Dark Horse projects in development with Netflix include Revenge Inc., a drama series focused on a secret underground company that specializes in revenge, and Lady Killer, an action thriller about a 1950s housewife leading a secret life as a highly trained killer for hire.