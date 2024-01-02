WBD Acquires Turkish Streamer BluTV

ADVERTISEMENT

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has upped its stake in the Turkish streamer BluTV from 35 percent to 100 percent.

BluTV originally launched in 2016 in Turkey, before expanding to MENA in 2018. In 2021, Discovery bought a 35 percent stake in the streamer and Discovery+ was made available to BluTV subscribers, giving them access to Discovery Channel, TLC, DMAX and ID, as well as live sports via Eurosport 1 and 2. Last year, HBO content and kids’ channels Cartoon Network and Cartoonito were added as well.

“We are very excited for this new chapter,” said Jamie Cooke, general manager for CEE, the Middle East and Turkey at Warner Bros. Discovery. “Turkey has been an important investment territory for us for over 20 years, and the acquisition of BluTV brings Turkey’s first local SVOD player into our portfolio. The combination of compelling Turkish content and a broad range of the best international series and shows from Warner Bros. Discovery is an unbeatable recipe to be locally relevant and successful. Together, we bring Turkish audiences the most compelling viewing experience and expand the reach of Turkish content globally.”