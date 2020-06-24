Vuulr Sets Date for Content Market LIVE!

ADVERTISEMENT

Content Market LIVE!, a transactional virtual content market event organized by Vuulr, is slated to take place on August 6.

Designed to make the buying and selling of newly finished content rights easier and faster, Content Market LIVE! will feature exclusive ‘as live’ video presentations from six global distributors presenting their catalog of newly available, ready-to-air content to buyers around the world. The event, created by Vuulr, will roll out across three time zones on August 6, kicking off at 11 a.m. in Singapore, then at 11 a.m. in London and 11 a.m. in Los Angeles.

Buyers can register to participate in Content Market LIVE! at www.contentmarketlive.com. There, they will be able to view the specially created pitch presentations, engage in a live Q&A with distributors, watch screeners for the titles presented, check avails and negotiate for content rights via the Vuulr online marketplace.

Each Content Market LIVE! pitch presentation will feature distribution executives showcasing their catalog. Transactions completed for titles featured in the seller’s pitches will attract no commission for 12 months after the event. Sellers can upload the rest of their catalog to the Vuulr marketplace, complete with trailers and screeners, for free, paying 10 percent commission when they sell.

Rights holders such as distributors, studios and production houses can secure one of the six available pitch slots on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Vuulr CEO Ian McKee said: “With Content Market LIVE! we are offering Buyers an innovative, safe, faster and more convenient way to attend a pitch, watch the screener, check avails and negotiate to acquire the content rights”.