ViX Inks Deal with 11:11 Films & TV

ADVERTISEMENT

TelevisaUnivision’s ViX has signed a deal with Manolo and Juancho Cardona’s 11:11 Films & TV to produce a new movie and series.

Manolo and Juancho will serve as executive producers and showrunners for the new projects, and Manolo will appear on-screen. ViX has also just debuted Dime Lo Que Quieres (De Verdad), a romantic comedy produced by 11:11 Films & TV starring Manolo.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with 11:11 Films & TV to offer compelling and authentic content featuring local stories and talent for our international audiences,” said Augusto Rovegno, senior VP of content for ViX at TelevisaUnivision. “We are proud to welcome Manolo Cardona as a strong ambassador for ViX and to work with top-level creative talent who are helping us strengthen the world’s best and largest Spanish-language streaming service.”

“We at 11:11 Films & TV are delighted to continue our partnership with ViX and bring our creative vision to local and international audiences,” Juancho said. “It is an honor to build strong titles with ViX, a company fully committed to bringing the best content to the entire audience.”

Manolo added, “I am excited to be able to star in some of these new titles as well as producing many projects with ViX.This collaboration with ViX allows us to further strengthen the Spanish-language streaming service and connect with viewers.”