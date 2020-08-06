ViacomCBS Preps Global SVOD Service for 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) will launch an SVOD service internationally beginning in early 2021 delivering content from all of its brands.

The new SVOD platform will begin its rollout delivering exclusive premieres of all-new Showtime series, including Halo and American Rust, as well as CBS All Access originals such as Guilty Party and The Harper House. The service will also combine movies from Paramount Pictures and premieres and box sets from Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Paramount Network, as well as originals from ViacomCBS International Studios in some markets.

The service is targeting audiences of all ages with its lineup of blockbuster and classic movies, premium scripted series, kids, comedy and entertainment, reality and specialist-factual content. Priority markets for the launch will include Australia, where its existing 10 All Access service will be rebranded and significantly expanded; Latin America, including Argentina, Brazil and Mexico; and, the Nordic countries.

David Lynn, president and CEO of VCNI, commented, “Launching a super-sized premium streaming service will be a game-changer for ViacomCBS and can help us become as powerful a player in international streaming as we are in linear TV. We will market a world-class content offering at a very competitive price, and we’re convinced it will have significant appeal for audiences everywhere and strong growth potential in every market.”

Pierluigi Gazzolo, president of streaming for VCNI, added: “With more than 200 million new streaming subscriptions due to come online internationally by 2025, we’re very confident we can build a meaningful subscriber base in the next few years. ViacomCBS is one of a very small handful of elite content companies with broad enough content pipelines and deep enough content libraries to lead in all segments of the video entertainment market.”

The international launch of the new streaming service will run in parallel to the ongoing rollout of the AVOD service Pluto TV.