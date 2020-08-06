Netflix’s Cursed Leads July’s Social Wit List

ADVERTISEMENT

Of all the shows that made their debut across the world in July, Netflix’s new fantasy series Cursed generated the most buzz on Instagram, according to The WIT.

Based on the illustrated young adult book of the same name that reimagines the Arthurian legend, Cursed (160,000 followers) centers on a teenage heroine named Nimue with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the Lady of the Lake. The series stars 13 Reasons Why’s, Katherine Langford (16.9 million), Teen Wolf’s Daniel Sharman (3.2 million) and Vikings‘ Gustaf Skarsgard (1.2 million).

In second place for the month of July is Canada’s Drag Race, which bowed on Crave in Canada and picked up 133,000 followers. The local adaptation of the format features 12 contestants competing to become “Canada’s first drag superstar” and win the C$100,000 grand prize. Host RuPaul has 4.2 million followers, while host Brooke Lynn Hytes has 1.1 million.

With 91,000 new followers, Cantando 2020 took the third spot on the list, while media mogul and producer Marcelo Tinelli boasts 7.9 million followers. The new local adaptation of the entertainment show spun off from Bailando por un Sueño features duets by celebrities and seasoned singers. It premiered on Canal 13 (El Trece) in Argentina on July 27.

Çatı Katı Aşk (Romance Next Door) follows the friendship between four young people from very different social classes and cultures, as they fall in love—and build a strong friendship based on a little white lie. In fourth with 73,000 new followers, the romantic series stars Furkan Andıç (2.7 million followers), Nilay Deniz (1 million), Ezgi Şenler (379,000) and Yiğit Kirazcı (129,000).

The fifth-place title Exatlon Challenge (73,000), the Turkish adaptation of the physical competition format Exathlon, launched on Netflix and features popular YouTuber Orkun Isitmak (2.7 million followers) as host. Survivor Mexico (66,000), the sixth-place series, is the local adaptation of the long-running format hit Survivor hosted by Arturo Islas Allende (1.9 million followers).

Starring Alicia Silverstone (1.2 million followers), Momona Tamada (137,000), Shay Rudolph (133,000), Sophie Grace (126,000) and Malia Baker (107,000), Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club picked up 65,000 followers for seventh place. The youth dramedy is based on the best-selling book series that follows the friendship and babysitting adventures of five teenagers in Stoneybrook, Connecticut.

Also premiering on Netflix in July, Down to Earth with Zac Efron is in the eighth spot for the month with 56,000 Instagram followers. It follows actor Zac Efron (43.1 million) as he travels around the world with wellness expert Darin Olien in a quest for healthy, sustainable ways to live.

In ninth with 39,000 followers is P-Valley, which bowed in multiple territories on Starz and StarzPlay on July 12. The drama series produced by Katori Hall is based on her play Pussy Valley that takes an unapologetic look at the lives of strip club dancers working in the Dirty Delta. It stars Tyler Lepley (209,000 followers), Isaiah Washington (198,000), Elarica Johnson (42,000) and Skyler Joy (20,500).

Rounding out last month’s top ten is Unsolved Mysteries, a revival of the iconic true-crime docuseries documenting cold cases and paranormal phenomena that bowed on Netflix. Stranger Things‘ Shawn Levy (364,000 followers) executive produces the revival.

Sign up here to receive the Social Wit List in your inbox every month.