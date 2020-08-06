U.K.-Canadian Co-Pro Program for Immersive Storytelling Launches

ADVERTISEMENT

A new immersive talent development and co-production fund for artists, filmmakers and creators in the U.K. and Canada is set to launch with its first cohort in November.

The first exchange program dedicated to immersive storytelling between the U.K. and Canada, the initiative will have a total co-production fund of CAD$510,000 ($383,770) on offer. Open for applications through September 17, the program will establish international collaborations to pioneer new forms of immersive storytelling by bringing together a wealth of backgrounds and experiences from theater, performing and visual arts, games, TV, film and other forms of digital and interactive media.

The chosen applicants will work with emerging technologies, including virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR). Mentors and experts from across the U.K. and Canada will support the program, including those highly skilled in brokering international co-productions. A total of 24 creatives will be selected to participate, comprising six ‘Creative Leads’ and six ‘Creative Producers’ from each country. Creative Leads will be a mixture of artists, filmmakers, theater directors and visionaries who can drive the creative direction of a project, while Producers, who will be representing creative companies with a track record in immersive production, will bring the business skills and immersive production experience needed to make these projects a reality.

The program will provide the cohort with creative development opportunities, business and sector-specific knowledge, understanding of a new international market, key industry contacts and an opportunity to apply for a dedicated fund to support the collaborative international co-productions. All participants will receive a fixed Development Grant of CAD $3,400 ($2,558) to contribute towards their time spent on the initial ‘talent development’ stage of the program. In the latter stage, the participants can pitch for co-production financing. This will fund a mixture of projects between CAD $42,500 ($31,980) and CAD $170,000 ($127,923).

The year-long program will conclude with final projects delivered by November 1, 2021. It is supported by a newly formed international collaboration between StoryFutures Academy (run by the National Film and Television School and Royal Holloway, University of London), Arts Council England, the Canada Media Fund, The Canadian Film Centre’s Media Lab (CFC Media Lab) and the Canada Council for the Arts. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program will run sessions remotely. Pending the lifting of travel and working restrictions in 2021, opportunities for in-person workshops and exchanges to Canada or the U.K. will be explored.

Valerie Creighton, president and CEO of the Canada Media Fund, said: “We’re delighted to come together with such a strong group of Canadian and U.K. partners. The wealth of talent and innovative approaches to storytelling by creators on both sides of the Atlantic, as well as the cultural ties that bind our two countries, will no doubt lead to the creation of new immersive experiences and narrative forms that push the limits of art and technology. We look forward to seeing stimulating talent exchanges develop, followed by the co-production of content that will continue to blur the geographic and creative boundaries of immersive storytelling.”

Rebecca Gregory-Clarke, head of immersive at StoryFutures Academy: the National Centre for Immersive Storytelling, said: “We are thrilled to launch this program with such a fantastic group of international partners. It’s crucially important to ensure the UK works internationally and builds cross-cultural collaborations that will benefit both Canada and the UK, enabling us to stay at the forefront of immersive innovation. The UK-Canada Immersive Exchange has been created to lower the barrier to entry for exciting creative partnerships across borders. We know from our experience at StoryFutures Academy that immersive storytelling projects have brilliant creative visionaries, as well as savvy producers who can adapt their approach to work with partners from all corners of the creative landscape. We can’t wait to convene this wealth of outstanding talent from both countries and see what they create together.”

Francis Runacres, executive director of enterprise and innovation for Arts Council England, said:

“The lockdowns taking place across the globe have shown the power of technology to create new artistic experiences outside traditional cultural spaces. International collaboration ensures that the best ideas from the worlds of art and technology can be spread as widely as possible, and is essential to driving progress in this emerging field, so we’re delighted to be investing in this program with our UK and Canadian partners.”

Nataly De Monte, associate director of CFC Media Lab, said: “This international partnership between the UK and Canada marks an important first step in the further development of original, groundbreaking immersive media work in both countries. As we move towards smart, embedded virtualization layers on top of our world, it is the creative process of experimenting and prototyping narrative forms, along with human interaction with mixed reality, that will lead the way forward for other industries. That’s why creative programs like this are so vital and best when shared with international perspectives.”

Carolyn Warren, director-general of arts granting for the Canada Council for the Arts, said:

“The Canada Council for the Arts is excited to partner on this digital initiative that will bring together creators with diverse backgrounds and practices from Canada and the United Kingdom at such a critical time. By collaborating on new forms of immersive storytelling, these creators will have the power to unite and inspire audiences around the world—making a vital contribution in these unprecedented times.”