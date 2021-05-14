Spotlight: Lionsgate

ADVERTISEMENT

The comedy Minx on Lionsgate’s slate follows a young feminist in the 1970s who partners with a low-rent publisher to create the first erotic magazine for women.

“Minx is empowering, funny and all-around refreshing,” says Agapy Kapouranis, president of international television and digital distribution.

The comedy Home Economics centers on the bond between three siblings in different economic classes. An adult animated series, Freak Brothers is about three stoner friends whose weed-smoking transports them and their cat from the 1960s to the present.

“Our focus is to continue to bring shows for all kinds of audiences, with the goal of keeping and attracting new partnerships in every single market,” says Kapouranis.