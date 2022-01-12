Sex and the City Reboot Leads December’s Wit List

ADVERTISEMENT

And Just Like That…, a revival of the hit HBO series Sex and the City, picked up the most followers on Instagram of all the new series that made their debut in December, according to The WIT.

Returning with stars Sarah Jessica Parker (7.7 million followers), Cynthia Nixon (1.1 million) and Kristin Davis (1.1 million), And Just Like That… follows three of the series’ original characters as they navigate the complicated reality of life, love and friendship in their 50s. The HBO Max series picked up 779,000 followers for December’s top spot.

The Paramount+ series 1883 racked up 130,000 followers for second place. The prequel to Yellowstone centers on the Dutton family when they were fleeing poverty to seek a better future in Montana. Tim McGraw (3 million followers) and Faith Hill (1.3 million) star.

Kaderimin Oyunu (The Game of My Destiny) bowed on Star TV in Turkey in December, with Akın Akınözü (3.2 million followers) and Öykü Karayel (2.6 million) leading the cast. The romantic drama series, which tells the story of a strong woman who is abandoned by her husband and struggles to survive alone with her two kids until she meets the rich Mahir, picked up 124,000 followers for third.

The fourth-place series, The Book of Boba Fett is a spin-off of The Mandalorian that centers on legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand as they navigate the galaxy’s underworld upon their return to Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory. The Disney+ series, which has 85,000 followers, stars Temuera Morrison (157,000 followers). The Mandalorian’s official account has 1.5 million followers.

Rounding out the top five with 81,000 followers, Mahkum is the Turkish adaptation of the South Korean thriller Innocent Defendant that bowed on FOX in Turkey last month. Starring Onur Tuna (2.6 million followers) and İsmail Hacıoğlu (459,000), the series is about a successful and upstanding prosecutor who wakes up one day with amnesia and discovers that he’s on death row for murder.

Another Paramount+ series on the list, Queen of the Universe (52,000 followers) is a spin-off of RuPaul’s Drag Race in which drag queens from all around the world compete to see who is “Queen of the Universe” in a format inspired by international singing competitions. It is hosted by Graham Norton (558,000) and from the producers of Drag Race (RuPaul has 4.3 million followers), with judges including Michelle Visage (2 million) and Trixie Mattel (2.5 million).

The Netflix reality series Twentysomethings: Austin came in at seventh place with 39,000 followers on Instagram. It features eight twenty-somethings from all across the U.S. who move in together as they strive to start new lives for themselves in Austin, Texas.

A spin-off of the real estate reality series Selling Sunset, eighth-place title Selling Tampa (25,000) is set in Florida and follows the staff of an all-Black, all-female real estate firm owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado. Rosado has 303,000 followers, while Selling Sunset has 1.1 million.

In ninth with 24,000 Instagram followers, Evgenich is a comedy series that made its debut on Russia’s Pyatnitsa! (Friday!). It stars pop singer Sergei Zhukov (2.6 million followers), front man of a hugely successful boy band in the ’90s, as a star producer who wrote virtually every hit of the 1990s. The series features numerous star appearances, including from Olga Buzova (23.1 million) and Dima Bilan (3.8 million).

Hogar dulce hogar, which airs on Canal 13 (El Trece) in Argentina, racked up 19,000 followers for the final spot on the list. The stripped competition pits teams of four people (families, friends, colleagues) against each other in creative manual challenges such as DIY, masonry, carpentry and decoration. It is produced by TV host Marcelo Tinelli (8.7 million followers) and presented by María Eugenia Tobal (1.5 million).

Sign up here to receive the Social Wit List in your inbox every month.