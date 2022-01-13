World Screen App Updated for January

The World Screen app is now updated for January, delivering program listings, news and a range of resources.
Features of the World Screen app include:
TV Listings: The ultimate resource for programming buyers, providing a detailed listing of new content available.
Screening Rooms: Watch clips and access detailed information on numerous shows.
Festivals: Check out the TV Latina Screenings Festival, TV Asia Screenings Festival, the Korean TV Festival and the Taiwan TV Festival.
Showcases: WorldScreenings spotlights and premieres.
News: Access our daily news stories, with headlines organized by genre and region.
Twitter: Access our Twitter feeds for the latest stories from World Screen Newsflash, TV Kids Daily, TV Drama Daily and TV Real Daily.
Photos: World Screen‘s Instagram feed has the latest first-look photos, behind-the-scenes shots and promo pics.
Videos: Access our YouTube channel for interviews with top-level stars and producers.
Digital Editions: Check out our January digital editions for exclusive interviews, trend pieces and more.