World Screen App Updated for January

The World Screen app is now updated for January, delivering program listings, news and a range of resources.

Features of the World Screen app include:

TV Listings: The ultimate resource for programming buyers, providing a detailed listing of new content available.

Screening Rooms: Watch clips and access detailed information on numerous shows.

Festivals: Check out the TV Latina Screenings Festival, TV Asia Screenings Festival, the Korean TV Festival and the Taiwan TV Festival.

Showcases: WorldScreenings spotlights and premieres.

News: Access our daily news stories, with headlines organized by genre and region.

Twitter: Access our Twitter feeds for the latest stories from World Screen Newsflash, TV Kids Daily, TV Drama Daily and TV Real Daily.

Photos: World Screen‘s Instagram feed has the latest first-look photos, behind-the-scenes shots and promo pics.

Videos: Access our YouTube channel for interviews with top-level stars and producers.

Digital Editions: Check out our January digital editions for exclusive interviews, trend pieces and more.

 











About World Screen

The leading source of information for the international media business.

