HBO Max Appoints Director General in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

HBO Max has tapped Baris Zavaroglu to serve as director general in Turkey ahead of its launch in the region later this year.

In his new role, Zavaroglu will oversee the launch and growth of HBO Max in Turkey, aligned to the wider strategy of HBO Max in EMEA. He joins from Turkcell’s OTT and pay-TV business TV+, where he was general manager.

Zavaroglu has also worked for FOX Turkey as CMO and for Disney in a senior management role for Eastern Europe and MENA.

As director general in Turkey, Zavaroglu will report to Christina Sulebakk, general manager of HBO Max EMEA.

Sulebakk said, “Baris joins us at an important time as we prepare to launch and grow in a strategically important market. His expertise and leadership will prove invaluable as we look to establish and build rapidly in the country as part of our phased rollout in Europe.”

“HBO Max is generating considerable momentum as it rolls out around the world with a deep and diverse content offering that is unlike anything else on the planet,” Zavaroglu said. “It’s an honor to be tasked with bringing the service to life in Turkey.”