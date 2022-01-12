SAG Award Nominees Include Squid Game, Succession Stars

ADVERTISEMENT

The nominees for this year’s Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards have been revealed, with Succession and Squid Game leading in total nods.

The Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series category features Murray Bartlett for The White Lotus, Oscar Isaac for Scenes From a Marriage, Michael Keaton for Dopesick, Ewan McGregor for Halston and Evan Peters for Mare of Easttown. The Female Actor performance side of the category includes Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus, Cynthia Erivo for Genius: Aretha, Margaret Qualley for Maid, Jean Smart for Mare of Easttown and Kate Winslet for Mare of Easttown.

For drama series, nods went to Brian Cox for Succession, Billy Crudup for The Morning Show, Kieran Culkin for Succession, Lee Jung-Jae for Squid Game and Jeremy Strong for Succession. Female Actor nominees for drama series are Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show, Jung Ho-Yeon for Squid Game, Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid’s Tale, Sarah Snook for Succession and Reese Witherspoon for The Morning Show.

For comedy series, the Male Actor nominees are Michael Douglas for The Kominsky Method, Brett Goldstein for Ted Lasso, Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building, Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building and Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso. Female Actor nominees are Elle Fanning for The Great, Sandra Oh for The Chair, Jean Smart for Hacks, Juno Temple for Ted Lasso and Hannah Waddingham for Ted Lasso.

Ensemble nods for drama series went to the casts of The Handmaid’s Tale, The Morning Show, Squid Game, Succession and Yellowstone.

For comedy, the nominated casts are The Great, Hacks, The Kominsky Method, Only Murders in the Building and Ted Lasso.

For stunt ensemble, the nominees are Cobra Kai, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Mare of Easttown and Squid Game.

The 28th SAG Awards will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on February 27 at 8 p.m.