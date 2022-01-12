FOX Sports & Twitter Expand Pact for FIFA World Cups

ADVERTISEMENT

FOX Sports has expanded its relationship with Twitter for the FIFA Men’s World Cup Qatar 2022 and the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023.

The deal will provide new opportunities to bring soccer fans coverage of the sporting events, including hundreds of near real-time match highlights via @FOXSports and @FOXSoccer. There will also be original content, weekly live analysis via Twitter Spaces featuring lively audio content around the games, interactive Q&As with FOX Soccer personalities, hand-curated Twitter moments and more. Video clips via @FOXSports and @FOXSoccer will be available for advertisers to sponsor from FOX and through Twitter’s Amplify program.

Edward Hartman, senior VP of digital partnerships and wagering at FOX Sports, said: “FOX Sports has been a pioneer in delivering soccer fans the best possible content experience around the game they love. We are thrilled to collaborate with Twitter to achieve that goal—their platform is core to FOX Sports’ digital strategy surrounding the World Cup tournaments. We look forward to continuing this relationship.”

TJ Adeshola, head of U.S. sports partnerships at Twitter, said: “We are excited to work with FOX Sports to bring the biggest moments from the men’s and women’s FIFA World Cup to Twitter. For the first time ever, fans will be able to join Twitter Spaces to hear all about the games, bringing them closer than ever to the action in Qatar, Australia and New Zealand.”

Michael Bucklin, senior VP of digital content at FOX Sports, said: “Fans will be watching all the World Cup matches live on FOX, FS1 and the FOX Sports app, discussing every moment as it happens on Twitter. We want to be there with them, fostering interaction in tried-and-true ways like match highlights, but also new and inventive ways like Twitter Spaces. It’s great to work on this collaboration with Twitter, which shares in our mission in being ‘live’ and setting high watermarks for World Cup coverage on social.”