Series Mania Still On

The organizers of the Series Mania Festival and Forum are proceeding with the Lille-based event, with plans to adapt the 2020 edition depending on the rules of the French government and official decisions by the health authorities.

“We are closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation,” Series Mania Founder Laurence Herszberg said. “We expect to know more in a few days as it relates to Stage 3 of the plan from the French government, and we will certainly follow all of their recommendations.”

Series Mania said that the team is currently reaching out to all guests and speakers to check availabilities and/or restrictions of their country and/or company.