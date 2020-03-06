Kelly Day Named COO of ViacomCBS Networks International

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelly Day has been appointed chief operating officer of ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI), reporting to David Lynn, president and CEO of VCNI.

Day previously served as the president of Viacom Digital Studios, credited with making ViacomCBS a global leader in digital content and distribution.

As COO, Day will be tasked with working with key stakeholders on accelerating the digital transformation of VCNI’s business following the ViacomCBS merger, strengthening the company’s digital and streaming operations. She will have direct responsibility for some lines of business including Viacom Digital Studios International and the company’s location-based experiences and events, as well as oversight of many of VCNI’s strategic service functions, including finance and business intelligence, business and legal affairs and strategy and operations.

Melody Tan, who has served as COO of VCNI since 2017, will be leaving the company.

“Kelly has an outstanding track record in building digital businesses and her expertise will be crucial in driving forward our transition to becoming a more digitally-led operation,” said Lynn. “Kelly is an expert at reaching young audiences, expanding into new business models and partnering with key stakeholders to drive results. I’m confident that with the addition of Kelly to our newly streamlined leadership team, ViacomCBS Networks International will continue to deliver growth by licensing our brands, content and IP in the highest value and fastest-growing international markets as we accelerate our streaming strategy.”

Lynn added: “I am extremely grateful to Melody for her many contributions to our ongoing success. She has been a key architect of our transformation and a fierce advocate for our brands, our content, and our people throughout her 16-year tenure at ViacomCBS.”