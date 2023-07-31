RTL Group Appoints Senior VP of Content

ADVERTISEMENT

RTL Group has tapped Jan Peter Lacher, currently chief transformation officer at RTL Deutschland, to join its corporate center as senior VP of content.

In his new role, Lacher will work with the program manager of the group’s broadcasters and streaming services on the development and production of new formats and series. He will focus on building partnerships with external creatives and production companies, as well as creating stronger relationships between the group’s broadcasters and Fremantle. He will report to Andreas Fischer, executive VP of business development

Lacher began his career at RTL Deutschland in 2000 as executive assistant to the head of programming at the flagship channel RTL. Since then, he has held various executive positions across programming, strategy and transformation. He was responsible for the launch of the linear channels Nitro and RTL Up.

“I am pleased to welcome Jan Peter to our corporate team in Cologne,” said Thomas Rabe, CEO of RTL Group. “With his long-term expertise, international network and execution knowledge, he is the right person to foster co-operational partnerships and drive efficiencies in content sourcing and production across the group. I wish Jan Peter all the best in his new position.”

Lacher added, “I would like to thank my colleagues at RTL Deutschland for 23 years of great cooperation. Now, I am looking forward to working on an international level to expand and develop overarching content topics among RTL Group’s broadcasters and streamers.”