HBO GO in Asia Sets August Slate

ADVERTISEMENT

The HBO GO August slate in Asia has been filled with long-awaited debuts, including the premiere of Khun Pan 3 on August 4.

Set in 1950s Thailand in the wake of World War II, Khun Pan 3 follows as corrupt politicians, magic-wielding bandits and military generals all vie for control in a vicious struggle that threatens to turn into full-on anarchy.

The movie stars Ananda Everingham, Mario Maurer and Phakin Khamwilaisak (Tono).

Also coming to HBO GO in August are the finales of And Just Like That… season two and Warrior season three. Warrior’s will air on August 17, while And Just Like That…’s will air on August 24.

The slate also features unscripted series such as What Am I Eating? with Zooey Deschanel, Shaq, MarkKim + Chef and more.