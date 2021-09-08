Roku Revives Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist as a TV Movie

ADVERTISEMENT

The Roku Channel has inked a deal to bring back Lionsgate’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist for a holiday TV movie.

The film, titled Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas, will pick up where the series left off when it was canceled by NBC. It will see the return of the original cast and will continue to follow Zoey’s journey as she navigates work, family, love and everything in between.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas is the first Roku Original feature-length film for The Roku Channel. Production is set to begin this month in Vancouver, with the film slated to debut exclusively on The Roku Channel in the U.S., as well as streaming on Roku in Canada and the U.K., later this year. In addition, all 25 episodes of the series will be available to stream for free on The Roku Channel this fall.

The film is produced by Lionsgate in association with the Tannenbaum Company, Feigco Entertainment and Universal Music Group’s Polygram Entertainment and Zihuatenejo Productions. Show creator Austin Winsberg will write and executive produce, with Richard Shepard, director of the show’s pilot, directing.

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is the kind of show that doesn’t just entertain people, it speaks to them,” said Colin Davis, Roku’s head of original scripted programming. “The show has a healing power about it, which is brought to life by the incredible talented cast through music and dance. That connection with the audience is what makes bringing a holiday-themed film like Zoey to life with the original cast so special. We are absolutely thrilled to call Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas our first Roku Original film and make it available to both longtime fans and new ones on The Roku Channel this holiday.”

Winsberg said, “I am so extremely grateful to The Roku Channel for helping us get Zoey to sing again. I can’t think of a more appropriate time to hear someone’s heart song than the holidays. And Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas will be an opportunity to provide the fans and new viewers alike a chance to all tap their toes and get in the holiday mood. This show has always been about empathy, compassion and the triumph of the human spirit. The Roku Channel has sure lifted mine, and I hope that our film can have the same effect on viewers everywhere.”

“The fans were passionate and unwavering in their support, and their perseverance paid off,” said Scott Herbst, executive VP of television and head of development at Lionsgate, and Lee Hollin, executive VP of television and head of current programming. “There’s no better encore than a Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist movie on Roku available to stream for the holidays. We’re proud to partner with The Roku Channel in bringing compelling, original programming to their fast-growing and engaged audiences. Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas is a continuation of our beloved story and Roku is the perfect home for it.”