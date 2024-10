Register Now for TV Latina’s Festival FAST

ADVERTISEMENT

Running November 7 and 8, TV Latina’s Festival FAST is a free event focusing on the growing FAST and AVOD sectors in Latin America, the U.S. Hispanic market and Iberia, offering keynotes and panels with leading FAST channel operators, AVOD acquisition executives and distributors. Register for free here.

See the current speaker list below.

Aline Jabbour

Director of services and business partnerships for Latin America

Samsung TV Plus

Patricia Jasin

Country manager for Colombia and senior VP of international distribution

Warner Bros. Discovery Latin America/US Hispanic

Mar Martínez-Raposo

Director

Atresmedia Internacional

Juan Villegas

Analyst for TV, online video and advertising

Omdia

Jorge Balleste

VP of partnerships and acquisitions

TelevisaUnivision

Luis Guillermo Villanueva

Director of operations

SOMOS Fast

Tania Campos

VP of special projects

Fuse Media

Alejandro Rojas

VP of applied analytics

Parrot Analytics