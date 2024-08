ADVERTISEMENT

Plex has launched 92 additional FAST channels worldwide, including single-series channels such as Weeds, Designated Survivor, Nash Bridges and Prime Suspect.

The new channels were launched in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Spain, Brazil, France and Germany.

It includes major networks such as CW Gold and CW Forever. For Brazil, Spain and LatAm, Plex launched more than ten channels each last month. Project Runway is now available in Australia and New Zealand, while The Price is Right with Drew Carey is available in Canada as well as an onboarding of channels from Bell Media with original programming from CTV News and TSN The Ocho to CTV Gridlock, which features shows like Heavy Rescue: 401 and Highway Thru Hell.

In the first half of 2024, Plex also expanded its U.S. and international sports channel offering, including FIFA+, the NFL Channel, MLB, T2, Cricket Gold, The World Poker Tour, CBS Sports HQ, Golazo, BeIN Australia and B/R Sports Network.