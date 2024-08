ADVERTISEMENT

Screen Alliance North, a British Film Institute (BFI) skills cluster for Northern England, is joining forces with Women in Film and TV to support its screen industry mentoring scheme.

The partnership is set to aid the careers of seven women across a variety of film and TV roles. The mentoring scheme, now in its 14th year, offers one-to-one mentoring with senior industry professionals, peer-to-peer training and bespoke career development workshops.

Screen Alliance North has funded four places for women in below-the-line roles. Additionally, its partners Liverpool Film Office, North East Screen, and Screen Manchester, have provided funding for three more places for above-the-line roles, ensuring comprehensive support across the North.

Caroline Cooper-Charles, chief executive of Screen Yorkshire and lead partner for Screen Alliance North, said, “The work that Women in Film and TV do is critical in empowering women in the media. Through their mentoring initiative, which supports women across the U.K., they help women to advance in their careers, improve their networks and give them the opportunity to learn from leading professionals in the industry. This well-established program has been highly successful, and we’re delighted to be partnering to strengthen its impact across the North and ensure that our exceptional regional talent can grow and be nurtured.”

Katie Bailiff, CEO of Women in Film and TV, added, “We are delighted to be partnering with Screen Alliance North to offer seven dedicated places in the North of England on our Four Nations Mentoring Scheme. We are passionate about developing mid career female talent in the north and look forward to bringing together a diverse cohort to supercharge their careers.”