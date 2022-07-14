Paramount+ to Stream The Women’s Cup

ADVERTISEMENT

Paramount+ is set to stream all seven matches of The Women’s Cup, an expanded international soccer tournament.

Taking place this August, participating clubs include Tottenham Hotspur FC (England), AC Milan (Italy), Liga MX Femenil’s Club América (Mexico) and the WE League’s Nippon TV Tokyo Verdy Beleza (Japan), as well as the National Women’s Soccer League’s Racing Louisville FC and OL Reign.

As the exclusive English-language home of The Women’s Cup, Paramount+ begins its coverage on Sunday, Aug. 14. The final will be played on Saturday, Aug. 20. The semifinals and final will re-air at a later time on CBS Sports Network.

CBS Sports will provide additional coverage of the tournament across its digital and social platforms, including CBSSports.com; the CBS Sports app; CBS Sports HQ, the 24/7 streaming sports news service; and the Attacking Third podcast hosted by Sandra Herrera and Lisa Roman.