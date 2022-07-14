Friday, July 15, 2022
Home / Top Stories / Paramount+ to Stream The Women’s Cup

Paramount+ to Stream The Women’s Cup

Chelsea Regan 17 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

Paramount+ is set to stream all seven matches of The Women’s Cup, an expanded international soccer tournament.

Taking place this August, participating clubs include Tottenham Hotspur FC (England), AC Milan (Italy), Liga MX Femenil’s Club América (Mexico) and the WE League’s Nippon TV Tokyo Verdy Beleza (Japan), as well as the National Women’s Soccer League’s Racing Louisville FC and OL Reign.

As the exclusive English-language home of The Women’s Cup, Paramount+ begins its coverage on Sunday, Aug. 14. The final will be played on Saturday, Aug. 20. The semifinals and final will re-air at a later time on CBS Sports Network.

CBS Sports will provide additional coverage of the tournament across its digital and social platforms, including CBSSports.com; the CBS Sports app; CBS Sports HQ, the 24/7 streaming sports news service; and the Attacking Third podcast hosted by Sandra Herrera and Lisa Roman.











Tags

About Chelsea Regan

Chelsea Regan is the managing editor of World Screen. She can be reached at cregan@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

Bad Robot Alum Launches Scripted Label within ITV Studios

Ben Stephenson, formerly the head of television at J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions, is to launch a new transatlantic scripted label within ITV Studios.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2022 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.