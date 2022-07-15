Chelsea Peretti Makes Feature Film Directorial Debut

ADVERTISEMENT

Production has wrapped on the comedy First Time Female Director, actress and comedian Chelsea Peretti’s feature film directorial debut.

First Time Female Director is produced by FOX Entertainment’s MarVista Entertainment and Paper Kite Productions. Starring, written and produced by Peretti (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Sing 2, Parks and Recreation), the comedy is set at a local theater in Glendale, Calfironia, where a newly minted female director struggles to fill the shoes of her male predecessor.

Peretti’s co-stars include Blake Anderson (Woke, Workaholics), Kate Berlant (Would It Kill You to Laugh?, A League of Their Own), Jak Knight (Bust Down, Big Mouth), Megan Mullally (Will & Grace, Party Down), Benito Skinner (Queer as Folk) and Megan Stalter (Hacks, Cora Bora).

There will also be appearances by Max Greenfield (New Girl, The Neighborhood), Brad Hall (Saturday Night Live), Tim Heidecker (Eastbound & Down), Natasha Leggero (Another Period, Rat in the Kitchen), Amy Poehler (Russian Doll, Moxie), Andy Richter (Portlandia, Black-ish, Conan) and Xosha Roquemore (Atlanta, Space Jam: A New Legacy), as well as other surprise cameos.

The film marks MarVista and FOX Entertainment’s first title to include scenes shot on its studio lot in Los Angeles, where the film’s production offices are based.

In addition to Peretti, producers include Poehler, Kate Arend and Jordan Grief for Paper Kite, as well as Deanna Barillari (Monday, Long Weekend). Executive producers are Angie Day, Ani Kevork, Hannah Pillemer and Fernando Szew for MarVista.

“This is the project of a lifetime for me—a chance to have my voice embodied by a truly brilliant ensemble of comedic actors,” Peretti said. “I am so moved to have a prolific, beloved and sharp comedy collaborator like Amy Poehler as a producer and actor. And grateful for my champions at MarVista, who took this from script to screen. Our dream was to watch a laugh-out-loud comedy film, and I cannot wait to share what we have made with audiences as soon as possible! Also, I love my lawyer. She’s great.”

“Paper Kite is thrilled to help support the hilarious Chelsea Peretti and her deeply unique and funny film,” Poehler said. “We also have loved working with MarVista and are grateful they helped make this all happen.”

“Hiring ‘first-time female directors’ has been a core focus of mine throughout my career,” said Hannah Pillemer, executive VP of creative at MarVista Entertainment. “The chance to support a comedic visionary like Chelsea is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and we are honored she chose MarVista to go on this journey with her. Our entire team is thrilled to partner with Paper Kite, and we cannot wait for the world to see this unique and distinctively hilarious film!”