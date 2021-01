ADVERTISEMENT

ViacomCBS has revealed that the Paramount+ streaming service will launch in the U.S. on March 4, along with unveiling some additional international rollout details.

ViacomCBS will also bring Paramount+ to international markets, with initial debuts in Latin America on March 4, the Nordics on March 25 and Australia in mid-2021. The CBS All Access service in Canada will be rebranded to Paramount+ on March 4, and an expanded offering will be available later in the year.