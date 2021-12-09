Paramount+ Debuts Live Channels

ADVERTISEMENT

Paramount+ has launched live channels, a new feature that curates the most popular shows and movies on the service into linear channels.

The new offering launched with a collection of themed channels inspired by the service’s most-streamed genres, including Kids & Family Fun, Crime & Justice and Reality TV, as well as channels centered on specific series such as PAW Patrol and Star Trek.

The first group of channels also includes 24/7 Laughs, Adult Animation, All Day Drama, Animation Favorites, Black Voices, History & Undiscovered, Nostalgic Hits, Preschool Corner, Reality TV: Competition, Reality TV: Shores, SpongeBob Universe, Survivor, The Challenge and TV Classics. The service will continue to roll out new channels, including Movies and RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“Even in the era of on-demand, there is clearly a strong consumer appetite for reimagined linear channels that provide effortless, lean-back entertainment,” said Tom Ryan, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Streaming. “Inspired and informed by the winning model Pluto TV pioneered and popularized, these highly curated channels underscore the power of our unified streaming organization and serve as a product differentiator in the SVOD space, by offering subscribers yet another way to experience and discover programming on Paramount+.”