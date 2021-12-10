Globi Streaming Service Launches

ADVERTISEMENT

The new free streaming service Globi, featuring award-winning film and TV content from around the world, has launched.

The platform provides access to more than 500 hours of content, with a curated collection from over 20 countries. Some of the titles available upon launch are the French procedural drama Contact, the Belgian drama Over Water, the Australian comedy series Soul Mates and the Russian gangster series Wolf Trap.

Globi is accessible online and via supported devices such as Amazon TV, Apple TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and Apple and Android mobile. The linear and VOD platform will be available in most countries around the world by the end of 2022.