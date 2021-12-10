Hawkeye Tops November’s Wit List

ADVERTISEMENT

Disney+’s Hawkeye, based on the Marvel Comics character, picked up the most followers on Instagram of all the new series that made their debut in November, according to The WIT.

In the series, Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, passes the torch to Kate Bishop, who is also a member of the group known as the Young Avengers. The series, which picked up 207,000 followers last month for the top spot, stars Jeremy Renner (16.3 million followers) and Hailee Steinfeld (15.6 million).

Amar profundo (Deep Love) collected 138,000 followers after its premiere on Mega in Chile for second place. The telenovela centers on a single mother who, after the death of her father, returns to her hometown to take over the small family fishing business. Nicolás Oyarzún (1.1 million followers), Josefina Montané (778,000) and María Gracia Omegna (612,000) star.

With 108,000 followers for third, Amazon Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time features Daniel Henney (739,000 followers), Rosamund Pike (702,000) and Josha Stradowski (68,000). The action-fantasy series is based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling novels and is set in an epic world where magic exists, but only women can use it.

Aziz, which premiered on Show TV in Turkey, is a romantic period series about the fate of a man who leads a prosperous and rich life in Turkey under the French mandate in the 1930s. Aziz’s fate changes when he kills a French delegate’s son, Lieutenant André. Starring Murat Yıldırım (3.9 million followers), Damla Sönmez (1.8 million), Simay Barlas (1.6 million) and Fırat Tanış (683,000), the series picked up 87,000 followers for fourth.

Dexter: New Blood, a revival of the serial-killer drama Dexter that aired on Showtime from 2006 to 2013, rounds out November’s top five with 76,000 followers. The series, which is set ten years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, stars Jennifer Carpenter (194,000 followers), Clancy Brown (114,000) and Julia Jones (90,000).

In sixth place, TV Total racked up 69,000 followers since its premiere on Germany’s Prosieben. The new version of the weekly show that aired on ProSieben from 1999 to 2015 features the funniest moments on German, regional and foreign channels. It is produced by former host Stefan Raab (152,000 followers) and presented by cabaret artist Sebastian Pufpaff (52,500).

An adult animated series, the seventh-place title The Freak Brothers (66,000 followers) is based on the underground comic The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers set in 1969 San Francisco. The Tubi show features the voices of Tiffany Haddish (6.9 million followers), Woody Harrelson (2.3 million) and Adam Devine (2.3 million).

Perrengue na Band (Confrontation on Band), with 61,000 followers for eighth place, premiered on Rede Band in Brazil last month. Hosted by Tatola Godas (497,000 followers), Dennys Motta (387,000) and Ângelo Campos (302,000), the entertainment show sees the hosts comment with humor on the news of the week and receive guests for wacky challenges.

Local adaptation of the talent search RuPaul’s Drag Race, Drag Race Italia has picked up 55,000 followers for ninth place since its debut on discovery+ in Italy. It spotlights glamorous and outrageous drag queen contestants competing for the title of the Next Drag Superstar and features Tommaso Zorzi (1.8 million followers), Chiara Francini (618,000) and Priscilla (31,000) as judges.

November’s Wit List concludes with the Turkish series Destan (Legend), which notched 54,000 followers since its launch on ATV. The fantasy adventure drama series, set in the 9th century, tells the epic love story between Akkız, a mountain warrior, and Batuga, the son of The Great Khan. Ebru Şahin (3.7 million followers) and Edip Tepeli (157,000) star.

Sign up here to receive the Social Wit List in your inbox every month.