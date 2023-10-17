Paramount+ Branded Area Coming to Cosmote TV

ADVERTISEMENT

Paramount Global Content Distribution has entered into an expanded multiyear licensing agreement with Cosmote TV in Greece that creates a Paramount+ branded area on its platform.

The partnership provides Cosmote TV’s pay-TV channels and SVOD services with Paramount Global entertainment from Paramount Pictures, Showtime, CBS, Paramount Television International Studios and more. Cosmote TV subscribers will now also have the ability to search and stream through a Paramount+ branded area.

“Cosmote TV has been a familiar destination for Paramount films and television series for many years,” said Dan Cohen, chief content licensing officer at Paramount Global and president of Republic Pictures. “We are excited to expand our relationship with such a valued partner as we together introduce the Paramount+ brand to the Greek market. By connecting subscribers with more of our world-class content and leveraging the brand equity Paramount has been building around the globe, this will create value for the Cosmote TV streaming service.”

Dimitris Michalakis, executive director at Cosmote TV, said: “We are thrilled to enhance our streaming service with Paramount+ content, building on our long-term relationship with Paramount. Thus, the subscribers of Cosmote TV, the leading streaming service in Greece, will enjoy even greater content, easy to discover within our friendly user interface. This relationship is a testament of our commitment to delivering high-quality content and the top-notch viewing experience to our subscribers.”