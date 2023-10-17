Netflix Expands into Live Sports

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix is set to host its first-ever live sports event with The Netflix Cup.

Streaming live from the Wynn Las Vegas on November 14, The Netflix Cup will feature athletes from Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Full Swing. The drivers and golfers will pair up to compete in a match-play tournament.

The roster includes Formula 1 drivers Alex Albon (Williams Racing), Pierre Gasly (BWT Alpine F1 Team), Lando Norris (McLaren Racing) and Carlos Sainz (Scuderia Ferrari); and PGA TOUR golfers Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive is now in production on its sixth season. Full Swing launched this year and is wrapping filming on season two.

“We love to see how our sports series have brought increased fandom to sports leagues and competitions all over the world,” said Gabe Spitzer, VP of nonfiction sports at Netflix. “The Netflix Cup will take that energy to the next level with global stars from two popular hits competing in our first-ever live sports event.”

“The continued success of Drive to Survive has played a significant role in the growth of Formula 1 in the U.S., which has ultimately led to the addition of a third American race,” said Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. “It’s only fitting that we kick off our inaugural race weekend with a fun event that can be streamed by F1 and PGA TOUR fans around the globe.”

“The PGA TOUR is proud to participate in this significant milestone for Netflix and we look forward to showcasing our sport’s professional athletes to a live global audience,” said Norb Gambuzza, PGA TOUR’s senior VP of media and gaming. “New and diverse audiences have come to know more about both our sports and their athletes through Full Swing and Drive to Survive, and we are excited to team up with Netflix, Formula 1 and the Las Vegas Grand Prix on this exciting concept.”

“The Wynn Golf Club has hosted a number of unique matchups over the years and The Netflix Cup will be an incredible addition to the storied history of the course,” said Steve Weitman, president of Wynn Las Vegas. “This tournament will showcase a tremendous roster of talent, competing on the only golf course on the Las Vegas Strip, just steps away from the inaugural Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.”

The Netflix Cup will be produced by Excel Sports Management, BZ Entertainment and Full Day Productions.