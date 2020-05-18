OTT Revenues to Reach $167 Billion by 2025

Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Mansha Daswani 23 hours ago Top Stories


Global online TV episode and movie revenues will double from $83 billion last year to $167 billion in 2025, according to Digital TV Research, with about $16 billion being added this year.

SVOD will have a 58 percent share with revenues of $97.5 billion in 2025, up from $61.1 billion this year, while AVOD will contribute $53.5 billion, up from $26.7 billion this year. Download-to-own/EST will generate revenues of $10 billion, up from $6.85 billion, while rentals will generate $6.3 billion, rising from $5 billion in 2020.

“Taking account of the coronavirus impact, we have overhauled our forecasts for 138 countries,” said Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research. “SVOD has boomed during the lockdown—thanks to the rollout of Disney+. However, advertising confidence has been hit. We expect lower growth for AVOD in 2020, but recovery thereafter.”

U.S. OTT revenues will hit $68 billion, with China at $19 billion by 2025. OTT revenues will exceed $1 billion in 19 countries by 2025, up from 13 countries in 2019.











