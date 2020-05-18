IBC2020 Canceled

ADVERTISEMENT

IBC2020, which was due to take place September 11 to 14 in Amsterdam, has been canceled amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The organizer said the decision was made due to “concerns for exhibitor and attendee safety and the ability to deliver an event of the quality expected of IBC.”

IBC chief executive Michael Crimp said a “return to (a new) normal is unlikely to be achieved by September.” He also said that, through dialogue with the IBC community, organizers learned that an early decision is preferential for the industry so it can plan for the future.

“Right now, despite the best work of the IBC team and our Dutch colleagues, there are still many unknowns. Therefore, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to deliver a safe and valuable event to the quality expected of IBC.

“It is also evident that important aspects of a large-scale event such as IBC will be greatly altered by social distancing, travel restrictions, masks, etc., so much so that the spirit of IBC will be compromised,” Crimp continued.

“With that in mind and based on what we know at this point, it is with a heavy heart IBC has made the difficult decision to cancel the IBC2020 show…. Whilst this is hugely disappointing for us all, IBC will continue to play a vital role in supporting the industry to get back on track wherever we are able.”