New Dates for Series Mania 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2021 edition of the Series Mania Festival is now slated to be held in Lille, France, from August 26 to September 2, with the Series Mania Forum set for August 30 through September 1.

“As the saying goes, ‘Third time’s a charm’,” commented Rodolphe Belmer, president of Series Mania. “We are beyond grateful to the Hauts-de-France region and the city of Lille who have worked tirelessly to help us secure these dates in August and September. Everyone involved is keenly aware of the importance of Series Mania as the place where television series begin, as well as the value of an in-person physical event. I cannot begin to thank everyone enough, and just as important, I can’t wait to welcome everyone to Lille.”

“With these newly revised dates, we are confident that we will be able to once again focus on our original mission of bringing people together in a friendly, in-person, networking environment. And now, most of all, a safe and healthy environment thanks to the vaccine,” added Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania. “Of all industries, the entertainment business is first and foremost a people business and what better way to gather once again after many months of separation than to celebrate in Lille with face-to-face meetings, world premiere screenings and much more. This is indeed the best way to make television and business happen.”

This year, Series Mania was originally slated to take place in May and June. Taking into consideration the COVID-19 vaccination rollouts around the world, the Series Mania team reached out to all of its partners and confirmed the new dates for the 2021 edition. The date of the Lille Dialogues will be announced shortly. Series Mania Digital, the online platform which initially launched in March of last year, will complement the live event.

The Call for Series for the Festival and the Call for Projects for the Forum have now been extended to May 10, given the revised dates.