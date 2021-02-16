Disney+ Subs to Surpass Netflix in 2026

ADVERTISEMENT

Digital TV Research is forecasting that the number of subscribers to Disney+ (294 million) will overtake the Netflix total (286 million) in 2026.

However, Disney+ will only have more subs than Netflix in one country, India, with 98 million Disney+ Hotstar subscribers versus 13 million for Netflix.

Global revenues for Disney+ are forecast to be $20.76 billion by 2026, half of Netflix’s $39.52 billion.

Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research, said: “Disney+ Hotstar will roll out to 13 Asian countries by 2026. These countries will supply 108 million (37 percent) of the global Disney+ subscriber total, but only $2.62 billion (13 percent) of the platform’s revenues by 2026. Hotstar subscribers pay less than a third of the monthly subscription fee of their U.S. counterpart.”