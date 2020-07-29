Netflix Sets New Record with Emmy Nominations

ADVERTISEMENT

Nominations for the 72nd Emmy Awards have been revealed, with Netflix leading the pack in totals by platform with 160, while HBO’s Watchmen took the top spot for program nominations with 26.

Netflix has broken a record previously held by HBO, which garnered 137 nominations in 2019. This year, HBO has the second-most nominations with 107 and rounding out the top five are NBC with 47, ABC with 36 and FX with 33.

By program, following Watchmen is The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with 20, then Ozark (18), Succession (18), The Mandalorian (15), Schitt’s Creek (15), Saturday Night Live (15) and The Crown (13).

In the category for outstanding drama, The Mandalorian is a newcomer, joining returning nominees Better Call Saul, The Crown, Killing Eve, Ozark, Stranger Things and Succession.

For comedy, half of this year’s nominees are new to the category, including Dead to Me, Insecure, The Kominsky Method and What We Do in the Shadows. Returning nominees include Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Good Place, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Schitt’s Creek.

The programs nominated for outstanding limited series are Little Fires Everywhere, Mrs. America, Unbelievable, Unorthodox and Watchmen.

Zendaya (Euphoria) received her first-ever Emmy nomination, in the category of outstanding lead actress in a drama series. Emmy winner Jennifer Aniston and previous Emmy nominee Olivia Colman were nominated for the first time in this category, for The Morning Show and The Crown, respectively. They join returning nominees Laura Linney (Ozark) and Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), and last year’s Emmy winner Jodie Comer (Killing Eve).

Jeremy Strong (Succession) received his first Emmy nomination for outstanding lead actor in a drama series. Prior Emmy nominees Steve Carell (The Morning Show) and Brian Cox (Succession) received their first nominations in this category, joining returning nominees Jason Bateman (Ozark) and previous Emmy winners in this category Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) and Billy Porter (Pose).

Ramy Youssef (Ramy) is new to the outstanding lead actor in a comedy series category, joining previous nominees Anthony Anderson (Black-ish), Don Cheadle (Black Monday), Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method), Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek) and two-time Emmy winner Ted Danson (The Good Place).

The nominees for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series include first-time nominee in this category, Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me), who joins previous category nominees Christina Applegate (Dead to Me), Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek), Issa Rae (Insecure), Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), who won in 2018.

Outstanding lead actor nominees in a limited series or TV movie are Jeremy Irons (Watchmen), Hugh Jackman (Bad Education), Paul Mescal (Normal People), Jeremy Pope (Hollywood) and Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True).

In the limited series or TV movie lead actress category, the nominees are Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America), Shira Haas (Unorthodox), Regina King (Watchmen), Octavia Spencer (Self Made) and Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere).

Outstanding reality/competition series contenders are The Masked Singer, Nailed It, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Top Chef and The Voice.

“Despite the unprecedented challenges facing the entertainment industry, it has been an extraordinary year for television,” said Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma. “Television has inspired, united and comforted a global audience this season. We are honored to be recognizing so many of the talented programs, producers, directors and craftspeople behind the remarkable storytelling that has brought us together while we remain apart.”