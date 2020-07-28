CES 2021 Moves to Digital Format

ADVERTISEMENT

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has revealed that CES 2021 will be an all-digital experience.

“For more than 50 years, CES has been the global stage for innovation. And CES 2021 will continue to be a platform to launch products, engage with global brands and define the future of the tech industry,” organizers said. “With the growing global health concerns about the spread of COVID-19, it is not possible to safely convene tens of thousands of people in Las Vegas in early January 2021 to meet and do business in person.”

The digital CES, taking place the first week of January, will feature keynotes and conferences, a product showcase and opportunities for meetings and networking.

“Technology has helped us all work, learn and connect during the coronavirus pandemic, and it has presented real solutions to help solve complex global challenges,” said the organizers. “We recognize that, particularly in these uncertain times, it is the partnerships of some of the most creative minds that bring the best solutions to life.”