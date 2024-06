ADVERTISEMENT

Frances Manfredi, a former NBCUniversal executive, has been tapped to join Future Shack Entertainment, reuniting her with Jeff Wachtel.

Manfredi takes on a role as partner and head of distribution and content strategy. Prior to joining Future Shack, Manfredi most recently served as president of content acquisition and strategy at Peacock, where she oversaw curation, negotiation and licensing, developing a diverse film and television content portfolio for the platform’s launch. Mandredi spent eight years as president NBCU Cable & New Media Distribution.

In her new role, Manfredi will oversee co-production opportunities, distribution and content strategy. Manfredi recently served as a consultant to Future Shack and was instrumental in securing distribution partners for the company’s latest shows Murder in a Small Town and Good Cop/Bad Cop.

Future Shack CEO Jeff Wachtel served as president of USA Network during its programming heyday, supervising and launching series such as Monk, Psych, White Collar, Suits, Mr. Robot and The Sinner. He founded NBCU’s cable studio, Universal Content Productions, and most recently was president of NBCU’s international television studio. Wachtel co-founded Future Shack with Sam Michaels and Yusik Choi.

Wachtel, Michaels and Choi commented: “It’s a pleasure and a privilege to have a friend and colleague of Frances’s standing join our venture. As we devote more of our efforts to the world of global sales and production, her experience and relationships will be indispensable.”

“I am thrilled to join Future Shack and reteam with Jeff Wachtel after many years of successful collaboration at NBCU. Future Shack’s focus on great storytelling with global appeal delivered through creative distribution models presents a unique opportunity in today’s challenged content market,” said Manfredi.