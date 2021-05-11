Monte-Carlo TV Festival Moves Forward with In-Person Event

ADVERTISEMENT

The annual Monte-Carlo Television Festival is planning to return as an in-person event this year, also offering virtual accommodations with a hybrid format.

The in-person festival is back following a pause in 2020 due to the coronavirus.

For the competition, 27 programs from 14 countries have been selected to compete, across the Prince Rainier III Special Prize, the News and Fiction categories, for this outstanding recognition. The Golden Nymph Awards Ceremony will be held on June 22 at the Grimaldi Forum Monaco, in the presence of the Festival’s Honorary President, H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco.

“Our 2021 event honors the storied history of the festival while setting the stage for our next decade,” said Laurent Puons, CEO of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival. “Despite a challenging climate for the entire industry, it does so with a glorious in-person celebration of all things television, after last year’s forced cancellation. We have wide-ranging and exceptional global content nominated for Golden Nymph Awards. The number of programs participating in the competition, shows the ever-growing interest of productions and talent to claim this trophy, a timeless symbol of internationally recognized quality. This enthusiasm confirms that our event remains the pre-eminent Festival in Europe.”

This year’s festival also includes a new international expanded business track, with discussions on timely topics, keynote conversations with both in-person and virtual global television leaders. The Pass PRO registration secures entry to the business content, as well as gives also access to an online networking platform, invitations to an exclusive VIP lunch and VIP evening party and more.

Puons commented, “The Monte-Carlo Television Festival attracts many of the most influential executives and inspirational creatives in global entertainment today. It is our intention, through the unparalleled access offered by the Pass PRO, to enable those in the industry seeking insight and guidance to learn from these exceptional leaders and propel their companies and careers up to the next level.”