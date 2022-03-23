MIPTV Spotlight: MarVista Entertainment

ADVERTISEMENT

MarVista Entertainment, which is now part of FOX Entertainment, counts among its MIPTV highlights the young adult drama #FBF.

Starring Ashley Judd, the movie centers on a daughter who winds up with her mom’s laptop and tries to repair her parents’ marriage.

Cruel Instruction follows two troubled teen girls trapped inside a behavioral rehab that uses traumatizing tactics and their attempt to escape.

In the latest installment of the MarVista Godwink Christmas holiday movie franchise, A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love, a young nurse and a local writer find inspiration in each other before realizing fate has brought them together.

“MarVista’s slate provides a high volume of entertaining movies featuring notable talent and fresh, unique stories across a variety of genres,” says Jody Cipriano, senior VP of global distribution.

Cipriano adds, “MarVista is introducing more premium movies with elevated storylines and talent that will appeal to audiences worldwide.”