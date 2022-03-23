Thursday, March 24, 2022
Home / Top Stories / MIPTV Spotlight: MarVista Entertainment

MIPTV Spotlight: MarVista Entertainment

World Screen 18 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

MarVista Entertainment, which is now part of FOX Entertainment, counts among its MIPTV highlights the young adult drama #FBF.

Starring Ashley Judd, the movie centers on a daughter who winds up with her mom’s laptop and tries to repair her parents’ marriage.

Cruel Instruction follows two troubled teen girls trapped inside a behavioral rehab that uses traumatizing tactics and their attempt to escape.

In the latest installment of the MarVista Godwink Christmas holiday movie franchise, A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love, a young nurse and a local writer find inspiration in each other before realizing fate has brought them together.

“MarVista’s slate provides a high volume of entertaining movies featuring notable talent and fresh, unique stories across a variety of genres,” says Jody Cipriano, senior VP of global distribution.

Cipriano adds, “MarVista is introducing more premium movies with elevated storylines and talent that will appeal to audiences worldwide.”











Tags

About World Screen

The leading source of information for the international media business.

ALSO READ

BET Studios Inks Overall Deal with Jeni Rice-Genzuk Henry

BET has signed former grown-ish co-showrunner Jeni Rice-Genzuk Henry to an overall deal with BET Studios.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2022 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.