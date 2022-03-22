Antoine Fuqua Inks Overall Deal with Paramount

ADVERTISEMENT

MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount have scored an overall deal with the Emmy Award-winning director and producer Antoine Fuqua through his production banner Hill District Media.

The overall deal will focus primarily on original scripted and unscripted content for television, with 101 Studios serving as production partner on all projects. The pact follows on the heels of their successful partnership on Paramount+’s hit series Mayor of Kingstown, which was the streaming service’s second most-watched original series and recently renewed for season two.

Fuqua is the director behind such films as Training Day, The Magnificent Seven, The Equalizer, The Equalizer 2, Southpaw, Olympus Has Fallen, Brooklyn’s Finest, Shooter, Tears of the Sun and King Arthur. He directed and executive produced the documentary American Dream/American Knightmare on Marion “Suge” Knight and directed the blues documentary Lightning in a Bottle, executive produced by Martin Scorsese. Fuqua currently serves as executive producer on the FOX medical drama The Resident.

“Developing a continued partnership with Paramount and 101 Studios is a huge honor and I am looking forward to working together on a new slate of projects,” said Fuqua. “They are great partners to work with on Mayor of Kingstown and share in the vision of what’s to come for Hill District Media.”

“From Training Day to South Paw, and now Mayor of Kingstown, Antoine is one of the greats,” said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios. “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with him and have MTV Entertainment Studios as his new TV home.”

David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, added: “Antoine is a prolific and impactful storyteller, a fantastic collaborator and an all-around great human. We are honored to be partnering with him and Hill District Media along with our frequent cohorts at Paramount.”