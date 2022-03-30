Banijay Rights Unveils Spring Scripted & Format Highlights

ADVERTISEMENT

Leading Banijay Rights’ slate, Rogue Heroes, known as SAS: Rogue Heroes in the U.K., gives a dramatized account of the SAS special forces unit, formed under the darkest days of World War II.

Written by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders), the series centers on a young officer who creates a radical plan for an undercover unit. Then You Run follows four friends whose perfect summer holiday turns dangerous after crossing paths with some of Europe’s most nefarious people. Starstruck, a new entertainment format, sees ordinary members of the public team up to transform into music icons such as Tina Turner and Freddie Mercury.

Claire Jago, executive VP of sales and acquisitions for EMEA, said: “We continue to bring fresh programming and content from around the world to our buyers. All three of these titles have global appeal in abundance” and “epitomize Banijay Rights’ world-class, multi-genre portfolio.”

Additional format highlights on Banijay’s slate include The Courtship, a new relationship show from Endemol Shine North America in association with Shine TV that sees a modern woman court her potential suitors as though they’re in the Regency Era. Another dating offering, Language of Love, from Banijay Iberia’s Zeppelin and U.K. indie 2LE, explores whether love can blossom even with a language barrier.

Metronome’s Shaolin Heroes features celebrities embarking on a journey to master the ancient martial art of the Shaolin Warrior Monks. Remarkable Factual’s Your Body Uncovered, meanwhile, uses cutting-edge technology to better understand medical conditions. Limitless Win, created by Hello Dolly and co-produced with Mitre Studios, is a prime-time quiz show with a limitless jackpot.

Joining Banijay’s scripted offer, Signora Volpe stars Emilia Fox (Silent Witness) as a British spy who finds herself involved in a murder investigation in Italy.

James Townley, global head of content development at Banijay, said: “Banijay has a wonderfully diverse offering of formats, and developing ambitious bold new shows from Starstruck to Shaolin Heroes is at the heart of our culture. We can capitalize on our expertise in the entertainment, reality and adventure spaces, having produced hit formats such as Survivor, Wipeout and Big Brother, to create all-new, high-energy productions which appeal to global audiences.”

Cathy Payne, CEO at Banijay Rights, said: “With strong writing and globally relevant themes, we’re proud these premium scripted titles are leading our burgeoning catalog. With continuingly strong demand from platforms and broadcasters for new shows, we expect the highlighted formats to have broad appeal both as finished tape sales and as traveling IP with third-party producers.”