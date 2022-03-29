Paramount+ Launching in the Caribbean

ADVERTISEMENT

Paramount+ has partnered with C&W Communications to bring the SVOD service to subscribers of Flow and BTC video services in more than 15 markets in the Caribbean.

Through the deal, Paramount+ will be available in Anguilla, the Bahamas, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curaçao, Dominica, Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Trinidad and Tobago and Turks and Caicos Islands. Additional markets may be announced in the future.

As part of their subscription (except for subscribers to Essentials TV), Flow and BTC customers can access Paramount+’s catalog through Flow’s VOD service. Through Flow Video On Demand, Paramount +’s library can be viewed any time, all commercial-free.

Eduardo Lebrija, executive VP and chief commercial officer for Southern Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa and managing director of the north LatAm and Brazil hub at Paramount, said: “This alliance allows us to bring Caribbean audiences the amazing premium content on Paramount+. We are excited about the ongoing expansion of Paramount+, and we will continue working to scale the offer to engage subscribers and increase the reach of Paramount+.”

Britta Reinhardt, chief commercial officer for consumer markets at C&W Communications, operator of the Flow and BTC brands in the Caribbean, said: “We are thrilled to be the first to bring the amazing content of the globally acclaimed Paramount+ service to the region. Our partners at Paramount have curated the most powerful content proposition for our countries. Our subscribers across most of our Caribbean markets will have access, as part of their existing TV subscription, to thousands of exclusive premium series, movies, children’s programming, including originals from BET+ and Showtime, that have become viewer favorites in the U.S., and all over the world.”