Cineflix Rights Reveals Diverse MIPTV Slate

Cineflix Rights has unveiled the slate of new and returning dramas and factual content it will be presenting at MIPTV 2022.

The scripted slate is lead by the new supernatural dramedy Reginald the Vampire, starring Jacob Batalon (Spider-Man: No Way Home) as the unlikely titular hero. The series is inspired by Johnny B. Truant’s Fat Vampire novels.

Also in the scripted catalog is Sugar, a feature thriller inspired by the real-life story of the “Cocaine Cowgirls,” two young Canadian influencers whose dream trip turned into a nightmare when they became entangled in a drug smuggling operation.

Returning seasons of Irvine Welsh’s Crime, Manayek, Whitstable Pearl, Happily Married and Coroner are also available.

New factual series on offer include Dream Home Makeovers with Sophie Robinson, following the interior design guru as she pushes homeowners beyond their comfort zones, and Descent of a Serial Killer, examining why the killers become what they are and how investigators often miss key indicators when tracking them down.

Returning factual programs are available as well, including Richard Hammond’s Workshop, My Floating Home, The World’s Most Scenic Railway Journeys, Inside Taronga Zoo, Ainsley’s Good Mood Food, Homicide: Hours to Kill, Killer Cases, Ambulance Code Red, 24-Hour Baby Hospital and Property Brothers: Forever Home.

“Our MIPTV 2022 slate is packed with standout new titles and returning hits from some of the world’s most creative producers, all delivering audience and channel loyalty in a competitive landscape,” said Tim Mutimer, CEO of Cineflix Rights. “We’re thrilled to be back in Cannes, and especially to be joined by Jacob Batalon as we launch our latest scripted series Reginald the Vampire. The team’s diaries are packed, and we’re looking forward to face-to-face meetings with existing and new partners.”