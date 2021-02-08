Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society Expands Amazon Partnership

ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon Studios and Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society are building out their existing relationship to now feature an exclusive overall partnership in TV and a first-look film deal.

Under the film agreement, Outlier Society will produce and acquire elevated films showcasing diverse, bold filmmakers and talent for the studio’s original movies slate.

This 360-degree creative relationship with Jordan and Outlier Society will see cross-collaborations within Amazon’s businesses—from fashion, Audible to music and more.

This deal comes in the lead-up to the release of Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, starring and produced by Jordan. It is set to launch globally on April 30 on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories.

“We’re excited to deepen our relationship with Outlier Society,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “Michael, Liz and the team will be key partners in our efforts to showcase compelling, ambitious and addictive content that can reach our global audience. They share our passion for amplifying new and exciting voices with an emphasis on diversity both above and below the line. We can’t wait for everyone to see Without Remorse, our next chapter in the Tom Clancy universe—it’s an action-packed thrill ride fans will love.”

“Bringing Outlier Society’s slate of film, television and multi-media content all under the same roof is an exciting next chapter for us,” said Jordan, Outlier Society CEO. “Amazon’s global and expansive reach offers us the ability to entertain and engage our audience in innovative ways, while maintaining our commitment to supporting a wide range of stories and storytellers. I’m thrilled to be kicking off the partnership with Without Remorse this spring.”