Stage 13 Taps SVP, Head of Scripted Content

Elaine Chin has joined Stage 13 as senior VP and head of scripted content.

In her new role, Chin will lead the Stage 13 scripted creative team and its slate of development projects and original productions in short-form, half-hour and one-hour episodic, and feature formats. She joins the senior executive team at Stage 13, which includes Diana Mogollón, senior VP and general manager; Shari Scorca, VP and head of unscripted; and Jenny McNicholas, VP and head of production.

Chin was most recently senior VP of narrative film at Participant, overseeing their slate of social-impact films. She also served as VP of production in China at Walt Disney Studios. Previously, she was president of production for Justin Lin’s Barnstorm Picture.

Mogollón said: “We’re thrilled to have Elaine join the Stage 13 team at such a key inflection point in accelerating and amplifying multi-dimensional stories and storytellers while blazing the most innovative, successful paths forward. Elaine’s vast industry expertise in all media platforms is a tremendous asset to Stage 13’s strategic growth across our diverse slate of distinctive projects. Together, we’re laser-focused on super-serving the highly influential yet under-represented consumers who have an insatiable desire to see and hear their stories. It’s amazing to have such a passionate creative and business kindred spirit lead our scripted narrative efforts as we continue championing an array of the most talented fresh voices on the horizon. Elaine’s exquisite tastemaker sensibilities and a deep bench of artist/filmmaker relationships from around the globe is second to none.”

Chin said: “Throughout my career, I have always sought out opportunities to work with talented creators with unique and compelling voices—and with organizations at the forefront of change and advancement in the entertainment industry. Breaking ground, creating new forms of content and finding new talent have always been my core missions. So, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to utilize the full range of my skills and experience working with Stage 13, whose creative vision and innovative spirit I’ve always admired.”