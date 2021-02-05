Schitt’s Creek, The Crown Lead SAG Award TV Nominations

ADVERTISEMENT

The Crown and Schitt’s Creek each scored five nominations for the 27th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, with Netflix landing the most nominations by network for television programs, with 17 nods on the TV side and a further 13 for motion pictures.

The nominees for outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or miniseries are Bill Camp (The Queen’s Gambit), Daveed Diggs (Hamilton), Hugh Grant (The Undoing), Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird) and Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True).

The female nominees in the TV movie/miniseries arena are Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America), Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You), Nicole Kidman (The Undoing), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) and Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere).

In the drama series categories, male actor nominees are Jason Bateman (Ozark), Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Josh O’Connor (The Crown), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) and Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton).

Female actor nominees for TV drama all hail from two shows: Gillian Anderson, Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin are nominated for The Crown, and Julia Garner and Laura Linney for Ozark.

For comedy series, the male actor nominees are Nicholas Hoult (The Great), Daniel Levy (Schitt’s Creek), Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek), Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) and Ramy Youssef (Ramy).

The female actor nominees for comedy series are Christina Applegate (Dead to Me), Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me), Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek) and Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek).

Ensemble performance for a drama series sees as the nominees the casts of Better Call Saul, Bridgerton, The Crown, Lovecraft Country and Ozark.

Comedy series ensemble nominees are Dead to Me, The Flight Attendant, The Great, Schitt’s Creek and Ted Lasso.

The SAG nominees for outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series are The Boys, Cobra Kai, Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian and Westworld.