WarnerMedia Inks First-Look Deal with Impractical Jokers Stars

WarnerMedia has locked in a first-look deal with the stars of the truTV series Impractical Jokers—Joe Gatto, James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn and Sal Vulcano.

Collectively known as the comedy troupe The Tenderloins, the foursome will develop and produce original unscripted and scripted programming for TNT, TBS and truTV as well as HBO Max through the deal. The agreement comes as Impractical Jokers has been renewed by truTV for a tenth season.

Brett Weitz, general manager for TBS, TNT and truTV, said: “From the very first dinner I had with Joe, James, Brian and Sal, I knew I loved spending time with them, and that our audiences would as well. And here we are, greenlighting a tenth season. We’re proud to be the home, where the guys can continue to flex their creative muscles, continue to evolve their comedy and build new IP that we can introduce into the larger WarnerMedia family.”

Corie Henson, executive VP and head of unscripted development for TNT, TBS and truTV, added: “The guys had a hit movie and three wildly successful shows with Impractical Jokers, Dinner Party and Misery Index… and that was all in 2020 alone. They are prolific and have a ton of ideas about how to turn more hits into an even bigger brand. We have three networks, so we’re going to get out of their way, and give them the support and the biggest platform to do just that.”

The Tenderloins said: “For over a decade, truTV has been our home and we couldn’t be happier to continue crashing on the company couch. We absolutely love making Impractical Jokers and a big part of that is the support that WarnerMedia gives to us and our crazy ideas. To continue making ‘Jokers’ while being given the opportunity to develop and produce other content for our beloved fans is a dream come true. That’s not hyperbole. We’re grateful and excited to an insane degree.”