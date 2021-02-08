Obamas’ Higher Ground Unveils Slate of New Netflix Projects

ADVERTISEMENT

Higher Ground Productions, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s production company in partnership with Netflix, has revealed a new slate of series and film projects across fiction, nonfiction and kids and family.

“We created Higher Ground to tell great stories,” said President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. “This group of projects builds upon that goal and the incredible path forged by films like Crip Camp, Becoming and the Oscar-winning American Factory. From science fiction to the beauty of our natural world to the relationships that define us, Higher Ground continues to strive for fresh perspectives, compelling characters and a healthy dose of inspiration. We couldn’t be more proud to team up with the brilliant artists behind each of these stories. Each of them has something important to say.”

Projects currently in different stages of development, to be released over the next several years (all titles are working titles), include the films Exit West, based on Mohsin Hamid’s critically-acclaimed novel; Satellite, a science-fiction feature film written by Ola Shokunbi; Tenzing, based on the true story of Tenzing Norgay, the man who first reached the summit of Everest; and The Young Wife, from writer and director Tayarisha Poe.

Series include Firekeeper’s Daughter, based on the debut novel by Angeline Boulley set to publish this spring; and the natural-history docuseries Great National Parks.

Other recently announced projects include the animated preschool series Ada Twist, Scientist and the hybrid comedy series The G Word with Adam Conover.

Higher Ground Productions is co-led by Priya Swaminathan and Tonia Davis, along with Ada Chiaghana and Alex Pitz.

Ted Sarandos, co-CEO and chief content officer at Netflix, said: “It has been thrilling to watch President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama and the Higher Ground team dive into original programming and produce incredible stories. American Factory, Crip Camp and Becoming have captivated audiences all around the world, and their new slate highlights the variety and depth of programming on the horizon as well as new and exciting storytellers.”